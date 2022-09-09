Unifi Protocol DAO Price Reaches $8.05 on Top Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.05 or 0.00037888 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $36.35 million and approximately $57.53 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is unifiprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

