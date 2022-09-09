Unification Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (FUND)

Unification (FUND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Unification coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unification has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Unification has a market cap of $2.77 million and $48,229.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unification alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,237.98 or 0.99880595 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036235 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (FUND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unification is unification.com. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unification

According to CryptoCompare, “Unification core dev team has developed a simple block explorer that provides real-time network usage data. Monitor transactions, block time, voting power, and more dynamic stats with this web tool. Searching via transaction hash, block height and address are available in this beta release.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.