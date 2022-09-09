Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Price Hits $0.0015

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 123.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

