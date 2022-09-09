Unifty (NIF) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $138,979.00

Unifty (NIF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $138,979.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unifty has traded up 779.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,193.38 or 1.00001197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036358 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty (NIF) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io. Unifty’s official website is unifty.io.

Buying and Selling Unifty

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts.For additional information, please contact Unifty support at: [email protected]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.