UniLend (UFT) Trading Down 37.3% Over Last Week

UniLend (UFT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,015.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00070657 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005615 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00078947 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

