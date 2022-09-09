UniMex Network Hits Market Capitalization of $466,768.42 (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $466,768.42 and $84.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,603,525 coins. UniMex Network’s official website is unimex.network. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools.”

