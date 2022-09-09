Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €4.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €4.00 ($4.08) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UN01. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.18) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Uniper Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €4.59 ($4.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.93. Uniper has a 52-week low of €4.19 ($4.28) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($43.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.21.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

