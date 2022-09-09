Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UNPRF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Uniper from €5.50 ($5.61) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.52.

Uniper Price Performance

UNPRF stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. Uniper has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

