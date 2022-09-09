UniPower Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9,702.00 (POWER)

UniPower (POWER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One UniPower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniPower has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. UniPower has a total market cap of $113,507.69 and approximately $9,702.00 worth of UniPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,294.07 or 0.99724241 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036230 BTC.

UniPower (POWER) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. UniPower’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. UniPower’s official Twitter account is @unipowertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniPower’s official website is unipower.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniPower (POWER) is a Proof of Liquidity (PoL) cryptocurrency token, the first erc20 token of it's kind. Its fundamental philosophy is one of an experimental nature. UniPower was born from observing the most recent market trend which has taken altcoin traders by storm.”

