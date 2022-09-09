Unistake (UNISTAKE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $16,075.00

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Unistake has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Unistake has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $16,075.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,193.38 or 1.00001197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036358 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake (UNISTAKE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,325,890 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.com. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unistake

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars.

