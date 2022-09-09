Uniswap (UNI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $159.59 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.53 or 0.00030713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and $159.59 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peony (PNY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002480 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,894,490 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

