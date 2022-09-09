United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $199.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a $199.00 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $196.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

