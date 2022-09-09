UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $585.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4,342.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 197,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,182,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $527.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $528.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

