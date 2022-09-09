Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Lowered to $129.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $129.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.87.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $94.70 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average is $122.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,577 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

