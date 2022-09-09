UnlimitedIP 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $434,372.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $548,369.84 and $434,372.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.19 or 1.00006193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036458 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols.The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

