Unlock Protocol (UDT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,509.00

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Unlock Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unlock Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unlock Protocol has a market cap of $496,885.31 and $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,281.43 or 0.99723420 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Unlock Protocol Profile

Unlock Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,817 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol. The official website for Unlock Protocol is unlock-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling Unlock Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform."

