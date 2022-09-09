Uno Re Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Uno Re has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $228,775.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uno Re coin can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uno Re has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,264.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00622636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00260475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00051896 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005290 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007319 BTC.

About Uno Re

Uno Re is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

