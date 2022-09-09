Uptrennd Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,789.21 (1UP)

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $37,789.21 and approximately $60.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.90 or 0.99790315 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036625 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

