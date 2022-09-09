UREEQA (URQA) Price Down 2% This Week

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $647,201.19 and $311.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. The official website for UREEQA is ureeqa.com. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

Buying and Selling UREEQA

According to CryptoCompare, “The URQA token is a cryptocurrency that acts as the fuel to the UREEQA ecosystem. It can be bought and traded. URQA token holders can participate in UREEQA's staking program, get early access to exclusive deals on UREEQA, and more. UREEQA certified Validators can also earn URQA for the work they perform on our platform.The UREEQA Marketplace has NFTs made by creators from around the globe.All NFTs on the UREEQA Marketplace are Responsibly Minted™ NFTs, validated through UREEQA’s patent-pending validation process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

