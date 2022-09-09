US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on USFD. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.30.

NYSE:USFD opened at $30.89 on Friday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.38.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in US Foods by 121.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 360,724 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in US Foods by 124.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 441,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 244,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $7,099,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in US Foods by 448.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 193,710 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $6,737,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

