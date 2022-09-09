USDX [Kava] (USDX) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $105.46 million and approximately $239,996.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,193.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.56 or 0.00625494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00261015 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00052467 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

