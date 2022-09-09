UTU Protocol (UTU) Hits Market Capitalization of $473,776.24

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $473,776.24 and $409.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UTU Protocol has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00037129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,018.57 or 0.99973744 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037584 BTC.

UTU Protocol Coin Profile

UTU is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com.

Buying and Selling UTU Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy.For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components:A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, andA decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

