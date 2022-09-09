Vabble Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $320,452.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,033.99 or 0.99916198 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037423 BTC.

Vabble (VAB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2021. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 942,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. The official website for Vabble is www.vabble.com. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device.Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

