Vai (VAI) Reaches Market Cap of $54.90 Million

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $54.90 million and approximately $29,707.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004505 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai (VAI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol.

Vai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

