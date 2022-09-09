Validity (VAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $80,066.00

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Validity has a total market cap of $8.13 million and $80,066.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Validity has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00008315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000648 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000234 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,662,214 coins and its circulating supply is 4,657,345 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain.Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL).The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message.The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly.Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

