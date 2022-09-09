Valobit (VBIT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,441.00

Valobit (VBIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Valobit coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Valobit has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Valobit has a total market cap of $13.57 million and $9,441.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00357465 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00787271 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015196 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020120 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Valobit Coin Profile
Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io.
Valobit Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Valobit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valobit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.