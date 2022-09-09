Value Liquidity Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.45 Million (VALUE)

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Value Liquidity has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $1.54 million worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Value Liquidity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Value Liquidity has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,324.28 or 1.00098418 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036265 BTC.

Value Liquidity Coin Profile

VALUE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Value Liquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

