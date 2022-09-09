Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 2.3% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $265.69 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.62 and a 200-day moving average of $267.15.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

