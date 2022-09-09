Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Boosted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after buying an additional 1,352,030 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after buying an additional 109,852 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,810,000 after buying an additional 93,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWM Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,457,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $142.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.64. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

