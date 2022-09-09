Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 222,549 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Paychex worth $4,004,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after acquiring an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after buying an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after buying an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.