Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 289,359 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $3,960,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after purchasing an additional 546,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $656,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,203,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.64.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $171.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.34 and a 200-day moving average of $186.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

