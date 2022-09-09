Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,114,118 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $5,010,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $156.94 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.