Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 346,470 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Fiserv worth $4,855,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

