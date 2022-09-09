Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $3,910,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $141.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

