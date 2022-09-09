Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.85 Billion Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ResMed worth $3,848,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,705,000 after acquiring an additional 380,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,300,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $233.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,440 shares of company stock worth $5,490,061 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

