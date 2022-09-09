Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.04 Billion Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $4,036,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after acquiring an additional 768,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,152,000 after buying an additional 335,250 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after buying an additional 1,525,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $114.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $105.38 and a one year high of $155.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

