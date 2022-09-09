Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.73 Billion Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,436,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of McKesson worth $4,725,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.15.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson stock opened at $370.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,734. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.