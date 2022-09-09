Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 257,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of IQVIA worth $4,908,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IQVIA Trading Up 2.8 %
IQVIA stock opened at $221.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.06.
IQVIA Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
