Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $4,338,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $187.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.28 and a 200 day moving average of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,117 shares of company stock worth $10,295,554 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

