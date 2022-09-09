Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 527,427 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Marriott International worth $3,775,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,569,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $159.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

