Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,579,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $3,943,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after acquiring an additional 86,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.06. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

