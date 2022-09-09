Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Exelon worth $4,137,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,915,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,176,000 after buying an additional 90,735 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 72,932 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

EXC opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

