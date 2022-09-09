Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,813,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fortinet worth $4,647,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
