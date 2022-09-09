Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,813,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fortinet worth $4,647,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

