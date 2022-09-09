Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $43,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $241.93 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

