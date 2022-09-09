Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $241.93 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

