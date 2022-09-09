Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $138.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.78 and a 200-day moving average of $140.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

