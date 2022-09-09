Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $368.07 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

