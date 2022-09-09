Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $201.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

