Vanilla Network Price Reaches $1.36 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $771,989.00 and $49.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00006447 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.01 or 0.00464216 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00795136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1.

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

