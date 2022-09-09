Vanilla Network Price Reaches $1.36 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $771,989.00 and $49.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00006447 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.01 or 0.00464216 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002360 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00795136 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015498 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020325 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000301 BTC.
Vanilla Network Profile
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1.
Vanilla Network Coin Trading
