Vanity (VNY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,890.00

Vanity (VNY) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Vanity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanity has a total market capitalization of $830,738.94 and $12,890.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vanity has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanity alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00353159 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00786669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Vanity Coin Profile

Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken.

Vanity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.